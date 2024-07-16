Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,531 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,531 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ORA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 54,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,635. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $85.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.