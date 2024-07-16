Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

