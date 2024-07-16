Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,916 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,358 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 972,540 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,561,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 43,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

