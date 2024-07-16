Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 324.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 342,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 261,817 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $113.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

