Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $203.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.