Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $18.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $726.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $656.68 and a 200-day moving average of $652.16. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

