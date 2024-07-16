Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $438.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.25.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

