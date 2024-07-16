Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Mondelez International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 143,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. 7,712,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,181. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

