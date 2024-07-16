Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $232.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

