Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. 629,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $174.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

