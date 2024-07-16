Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.71. 2,085,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $117.28 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

