Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

