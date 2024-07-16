Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $613.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $556.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.36. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

