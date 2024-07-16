Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.77

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 311370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Magnite by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

