Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 239,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

