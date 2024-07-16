Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,504,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 6,124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

Shares of LTSRF stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

