Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,504,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 6,124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

Shares of LTSRF stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.