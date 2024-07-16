Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.