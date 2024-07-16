Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

