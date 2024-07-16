Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 5,302,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,354,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.