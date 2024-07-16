Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $138.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lindsay

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Lindsay Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 3,922.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $24,285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.