Life360, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIF) Quiet Period To Expire on July 16th

Life360’s (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 16th. Life360 had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,250,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Life360 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 Company Profile

LIF stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

