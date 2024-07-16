Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

TFC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. 3,332,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

