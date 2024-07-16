Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,650. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.30 and a 200-day moving average of $348.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.