Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $284,000 in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,585. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

