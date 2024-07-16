Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. 14,689,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291,176. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.