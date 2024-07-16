Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,917. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

