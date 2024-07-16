Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $106.51. 5,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,473. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3064 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.