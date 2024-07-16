Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 3,208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,725.5 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$30.96 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$34.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.76.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

