Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 3,208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,725.5 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$30.96 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$34.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.76.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.