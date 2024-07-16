Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7,805.90

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,805.90 ($101.23) and last traded at GBX 78.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 3793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($1.01).

Kerry Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

