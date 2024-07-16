Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KARO
Institutional Trading of Karooooo
Karooooo Stock Performance
Shares of KARO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. 40,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.