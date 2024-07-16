JVSPAC Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

JVSPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JVSAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 17th. JVSPAC Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of JVSPAC Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVSAU opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. JVSPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JVSPAC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the lifestyle sector and technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

