JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,140 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

