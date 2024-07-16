JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.73) to GBX 1,440 ($18.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,402 ($18.18).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,279 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,348.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,286.29.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.01), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,748,916.69). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

