JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $9.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

CMTG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of CMTG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 32,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,488. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel purchased 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,413 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

