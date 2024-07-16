Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) versus Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Head to Head Review

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Oncolytics Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 45.26% 36.70% 15.07% Oncolytics Biotech N/A -110.66% -74.28%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $85.16 billion 4.22 $35.15 billion $16.04 9.30 Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($0.30) -3.60

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Oncolytics Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Oncolytics Biotech. Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Johnson & Johnson and Oncolytics Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 8 5 0 2.38 Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus target price of $174.07, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Risk & Volatility

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Oncolytics Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use. Its MedTech segment provides Interventional Solutions, including electrophysiology products to treat heart rhythm disorders; the heart recovery portfolio, which includes technologies to treat severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI or AMI cardiogenic shock; and neurovascular care that treats hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke. this segment also offers an orthopaedics portfolio that includes products and enabling technologies that support hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; surgery portfolios comprising advanced and general surgery technologies, as well as solutions for breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; contact lenses under the ACUVUE Brand; and TECNIS intraocular lenses for cataract surgery. It distributes its products to wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers, as well as physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

