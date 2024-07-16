John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $44.88

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.88, but opened at $47.66. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.352 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

