Jito 24-Hour Volume Hits $62.19 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Jito has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $282.16 million and $62.19 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00003787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jito alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,569,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.42770495 USD and is up 9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $55,438,506.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.