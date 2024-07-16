Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 250

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($3.24) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.59) on Friday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.27 million, a P/E ratio of -230.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.89.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

