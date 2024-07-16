Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.0 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
JWLLF stock remained flat at $20.85 during trading on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
