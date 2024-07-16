Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.78

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 71779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$215,576.20. Insiders have bought 160,258 shares of company stock valued at $405,449 in the last three months. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.