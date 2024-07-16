iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $16.59. 319,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

