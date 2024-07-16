iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.23 and last traded at $56.39. 17,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $228.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 88,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

