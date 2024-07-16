iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.83

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 166505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.