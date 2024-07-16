iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 165,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 99,654 shares.The stock last traded at $39.60 and had previously closed at $39.61.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 434,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 366,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.