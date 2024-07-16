iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,745,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 450,871 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $24.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.