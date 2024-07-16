Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.