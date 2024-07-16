Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2024 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2024 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 790,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,861. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,852.15 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 351,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

