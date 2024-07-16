International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in June

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 927,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

