Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Intel by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 40,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. 17,266,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,065,500. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.