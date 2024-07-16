Inspire Investing LLC Sells 805 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 47,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $13,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,410,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

