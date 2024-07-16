Inspire Investing LLC Sells 733 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,879,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 60.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET remained flat at $83.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,000. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 751,231 shares of company stock valued at $58,814,167. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

